Tall ships reach their $10,000 funding goal, but more funds are needed

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport reached their crowdfunding goal.

“Terrific news, YOU DID IT!!”

In an email, Executive Director Brandi Bednarik thanked everyone who contributed to the “Equip the Ships” fund drive.

“We are still totaling donations, but we’re past the minimum goal of $10,000 to help equip Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain.“

According to the release, the funds are being used for a new ramp for the Lady Washington, which has been ordered. The new lighter ramp is set to be fabricated and delivered in time for Festival of Sail in June.

Funds will also be used to order new climbing harnesses for both the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftan.

“It’s all thanks to you, our family of supporters.

None of this could happen without you. What a huge success. We can’t wait to share pictures with you when the new items arrive to Lady and Chieftain.“

Anyone who did not participate in the campaign can still donate, Bednarik says that any further donations will go toward medical equipment and other items needed aboard.