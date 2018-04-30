Taholah man recognized for promoting historic preservation

Taholah resident Justine James was included in the recently announced list of 2018 Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Historic Preservation from the State Preservation office.

Dr. Allyson Brooks, State Historic Preservation Officer announced the 2018 award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Historic Preservation.

Each year, people, organizations, or projects are recognized for categories such as Career Achievement, Barn Rehabilitation, Cemetery Preservation, Education, Media, Planning, Rehabilitation, Special Achievement, and Stewardship.

James was honored for Career Achievement for “his lifelong passion for learning about, and advocating for preserving the Quinault Nation heritage.”

James and other award winners will be recognized at a ceremony May 15 in Olympia.

Award winners in each category are:

Preservation Stewardship

The Quilcene Historical Society was nominated by the Washington State Historical Society for their persistent effort to restore the Hamilton-Worthington mansion to its former glory. Through sheer determination, the Historical Society successfully implemented a large scale, multi-phase rehabilitation and development plan for the impressive structure that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Based in the small Jefferson County town of Quilcene, the Historical Society board and membership demonstrated that a major historic preservation project can be achieved through organization, grassroots fundraising, volunteers, and an unwavering commitment to top quality work.

Rehabilitation

The Cheney High School/School House Lofts project is the recipient of the SHPO’s Sivinski Award for Outstanding Achievement in Historic Rehabilitation. Completed in 1931 and now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, Cheney’s iconic High School is an impressive 3-story brick structure displaying elements of the Collegiate Gothic style. Seattle developer Eastmark Capital Group purchased the building in 2016 and invested over $6 million to rehabilitate the old school into 36 apartments appealing to residents attending nearby Eastern Washington University. Ambitions to renew the building have been wildly successful and cemented School House Lofts as a residential and activity hub for EWU students, providing bright and sophisticated living spaces within a cherished historic landmark.

The second preservation award in the historic rehabilitation category goes to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the recently created Manhattan Project National Historic Site for restoring the former White Bluffs Bank building. Located on the DOE’s Hanford Site near Richland, the spare one-room bank building represents all that is left of the former farming community of White Bluffs after being purchased in 1942 by the U.S. government’s Manhattan Project for plutonium production.

Long vacant and open to the elements, the building was little more than a ruin until DOE’s restoration project was initiated. Through careful deconstruction, the building was rebuilt to

exacting standards.



Barn Rehabilitation

The Kramlich Barn owners Paul and Penny Cocking are the 2018 recipients of the Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Award. Located near Colfax, the Cockings conducted a foundation-to-weathervane rehabilitation of their iconic Dutch gambrel roof barn. Restoration work included a fresh coat of barn red paint, the repair of a dozen windows and the daunting task of replacing the 100-year old cedar shingles with new cedar. The result of their work is a barn that will command the rolling Palouse countryside for another century.

Special Achievement

In the Special Achievement category, this year’s award goes to Patrick (Pat) Neal from Clallam County. He is recognized for his many years of advocating for and recording history and heritage sites in Clallam County and Olympic Peninsula. Beginning in years shortly after passage of the National Historic Preservation Act, Patrick researched, documented, and photographed historic buildings, places, and sites for Clallam County, for the state historic preservation office (now DAHP), and for Olympic National Park. Neal’s body of work marked the first systematic effort to create a permanent record of these places. More importantly, his work set the stage for subsequent efforts to include the data in planning for long-term preservation.

Career Achievement

The Award for Career Achievement recognizes the outstanding contribution of an individual over a span of time to the general practice of historic preservation. Mr. Justine James of Taholah is honored in the Career Achievement category for his lifelong passion for learning about, and advocating for preserving the Quinault Nation heritage.

A second award in the Career Achievement category goes to Melissa McGinnis of Tacoma. For most of McGinnis’s 27-year career with Tacoma’s Metropolitan Park District, she wore many hats as the agency’s cultural resource specialist including researcher, grant writer, event planner, and advocate for preserving historic places in the District’s many beautiful parks.

Cemetery Preservation

The Cemetery Preservation Award recipient goes to 16-year old Malachi Simper of Chehalis. Simper, in an effort to earn the honor of Eagle Scout, spearheaded an ambitious effort to restore the Washington Lawn Cemetery in Centralia. The one-day event brought scores of volunteers who were put to work cleaning headstones and the cemetery walls. Lawns were mowed, brush cleared, and overgrown landscaping pruned. Simper’s efforts have been lauded by local radio and newspapers that have teamed up with Simper to have a monument placed at the cemetery in honor of Centralia city founder George Washington.

Preservation Planning

Janet Rogerson who resides in Bellingham is a long-time preservation advocate, civic activist, and strategic thinker whose expertise in architecture and urban planning landed her in leadership roles with the City of Shelton, the Washington State Historical Society, as well as the state’s Growth Management Services program and the Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation.

Rogerson will be honored for her success in raising the profile and awareness of historic preservation at the state and local levels of government.



Preservation Education

Clark County Historic Preservation Commission will be honored for their successful outreach to the public about heritage and preservation in innovative and engaging ways. This included panel discussions on the local television station; developing a mobile app highlighting historic places across the county; plus an ambitious agenda to be directly involved in special events, organizations, and local decision-makers throughout Clark County.

The second award for outstanding achievement in the Preservation Education category is being made to the Granite Falls Historical Society. Not deterred by geographic or digital boundaries, Historical Society members took on the task of making Snohomish County history available to the greatest extent possible. After having funded and built a new museum, state of the art equipment was installed to archive and store precious artifacts and records. Launching into the digital age, the Historical Society invited local high school students to share their technology skills with museum volunteers to scan and digitize over 6000 records, maps, photographs and crumbling newspaper articles for all of Snohomish County.

Historic Preservation in the Media

Spokane’s Mid-century Modern Survey, Social Media and Website project is the winner of the 2018 award for Outstanding Achievement in portraying historic preservation work in the Media. The Spokane Historic Preservation Office at the direction of the Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission received a grant in 2015 to complete a comprehensive survey of mid- 20th Century modern architecture in Spokane. The resulting information became accessible and appealing through the creation of a website and Facebook pages. To attract users, there was a new mid-century modern architecture ‘find’ added to the Facebook page each week. The social media campaign was successful and reached over 250,000 people. The Spokane Mid-Century website is informative, visually fresh, beautifully illustrated, and easy to use.

Awards Ceremony

Date May 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm

Place Pritchard Building (former State Library)

415 Sid Snyder Avenue; Capitol Campus; Olympia WA 98501