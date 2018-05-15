Taholah man arrested in Oregon on gun charges

A Taholah man has been arrested in Pendleton, OR.

According to My Columbia Basin, officers from the Pendleton Police Department arrested the local man after he allegedly threatened two people with a gun and demanded two cigarettes.

Police say the incident with the Grays Harbor County man took place at a motel and resulted in a standoff.

“You don’t want to approach too rapidly,” said Police Chief Stuart Roberts said to My Columbia Basin, “You still gotta remain a certain amount of tactic, not only for officer safety, but you’re in a motel — and sheetrock typically isn’t gonna stop rounds.”

Police eventually persuaded the 22 year old to drop the pistol and he was taken into custody.

He faces robbery, disorderly conduct and multiple weapons charges.

Roberts says he was under the influence of alcohol and possibly narcotics at the time of his arrest.