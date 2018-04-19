Taholah Chitwin Zach Cain makes 3 GH players at GHC next season

Another local basketball player will keep their talents within Grays Harbor.

Grays Harbor College head men’s basketball coach Kevin Williamson announced the signing of Zach Cain of Taholah high school.

In stats provided by GHC, Cain is a 6-4 180 lbs wing that averaged 23.3 points-per-game, 12.5 rebounds-per-game, 3.5 assists-per-game, 2.1 steals-per-game, and 1.9 blocks-per-game.

Cain was an All-state player his Junior and Senior seasons, and honorable mention All-State as a sophomore and Coastal B league MVP.

Taholah team went 19-4 this season en route to a second round playoff game.

Coach Williamson on Zach: “It feels great to get two local products that can help GHC men’s basketball this upcoming season. I think Zach’s ceiling is very high as a player and as a student. I look forward to getting to work with him on developing his basketball skills as well as preparing him to be a great student-athlete. Zach can really shoot the ball and has a really good feel for the game.”