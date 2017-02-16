Suspicious device in Hoquiam has Wheeler Ave. closed

2-16-17 11:30am UPDATE: The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that the item has been removed and the streets are back open.

A block in Hoquiam is closed due to a suspicious device found in a home.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that the 900-block of Wheeler Ave is currently closed by police.

They say that during the course of a search warrant at a residence by federal agents and the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, a suspicious device was found in the home.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad as well as an agent from ATF are in route to evaluate and neutralize the item.

Residents immediately adjacent to the home have been notified.

The street will be closed until this issue is resolved.