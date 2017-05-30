Suspect arrested in Donkey Creek hit-and-run

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 31 year old Hoquiam man in the hit-and-run of 2 local men.

Deputy Sheriff Dave Pimentel tells KXRO that a suspect is in custody facing charges of Homicide 2nd Degree.

The truck believed to be involved in the crime at the Donkey Creek campground is currently in police custody.

Saturday morning, around 1:30 am, following an argument, a 20 year old Taholah man and a 19 year old Aberdeen man were hit by a truck on a gravel bar near Humptulips, following an argument according to witnesses.

20 year old Jimmy Smith-Kramer died of his injuries.

We will have more on the arrest Wednesday on KXRO.