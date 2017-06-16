Survey asks what can be done to assist historic properties

Upstairs in the historic Lavogue building in Hoquiam

Do you have ideas on how to rehabilitate historic local properties?

The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation is asking local residents to take “5 minutes for a survey”.

They say that they are exploring options to facilitate purchase and rehabilitation of historic properties around the state.

In the survey, it asks which county and city you live in, as well as what your relationship is to historic preservation.

The survey looks to establish what barriers are currently impacting your area, including disinterested or absent owners, local permitting, or issues securing financing.

It also asks which advantages your area has. This could include involved elected officials, low property costs, or other benefits.

The survey is currently open.