“Superman” Stolen makes weight prior to TPF 31

Aberdeen’s Nathan “Superman” Stolen made weight at 146lbs on Wednesday morning tonight’s Tachi Palace Fights.

6-0 Stolen faces 7-0 Tyler Diamond tonight at Tachi Palace in the sold out event.

At Wednesday’s weigh-ins, everybody on the card made weight.

The action will be streamed live on Sherdog.com from inside the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, Calif.

Everything begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tachi Palace Fights 31 Weigh-in Results:

Adrian Diaz (144.4) vs. Cody Gibson (144.6)

Randall Wallace (170.4) vs. J.C. Llamas (170.8)

Joe Neal (136) vs. Alex Rojas (134.2)

Nathan Stolen (146) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.6)

Van Palacio (265.6) vs. Chris Lewis (263.4)

Paradise Vaovasa (155) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

Armando Espinoza (150) vs. Diamond Templeton (145)

Mohammed Usman (247) vs. Derrick Williams (241.4)

Angel DeAnda (200) vs. Mike Morales (*)

*Morales was unavailable during the official weigh-ins. He was allowed to weigh-in later in the evening, though his official weight was not revealed as of this writing.

