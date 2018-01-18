“Superman” scheduled to fight in February

Aberdeen’s own Nathan “Superman” Stolen will step back into the ring in February.

CageSport 49 at the Emerald Queen Casino on February 10 will feature the current Cagesport Featherweight champion facing Coeur d’Alene, Idaho fighter Daniel “Agent Orange” Swain.

In a partially released card, the local MMA fighter will be headlining the event.

Swain is listed on Sherdog as having a 16-8 professional record compared to Stolen’s 7-2 record.

Stolen last faced Bobby McIntyre on September 30 in Rochester for World Fighting Championships 80.

Swain is listed as fighting last in December 2016, losing by TKO in the 2nd round of a Brave Combat Federation event in Bahrain.

At that fight, Stolen was submitted in the 2nd round via Triangle Choke.

Tickets for the February event start at $35.