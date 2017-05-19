“Superman” no longer undefeated

Nathan “Superman” Stolen suffered his first lost as a professional on Thursday.

The Bad Company MMA fighter out of Aberdeen is not 6-1 in his professional MMA career after his loss to 8-0 Team Alpha Male fighter Tyler Diamond at Tachi Palace Fights 31.

After 3 rounds, Stolen lost the unanimous judges decision 25-30, 25-30, and 26-30.

Stolen posted on social media following the fight;

“Well here it goes… the fight didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. He was a tough guy and it was a tough fight. I’m not too proud of my performance tonight, but there is no excuses. I’ve learned and I will grow…”

In updated MMA rules, judges score rounds with the winner receiving 10 points, and the losing fighter 9 or less. Judges may score 8 points in a round where a fighter was overpowered.

Stolen saw all 3 judges score at least one round as 8.

Stolen v Diamond starts approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes into the video

