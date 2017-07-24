“Superman” gets TKO to add another win to MMA career

Aberdeen’s own Nathan “Superman” Stolen won in a second round TKO at the Snoqualmie Casino.

Stolen faced Charon Spain in a fight at RUMBLE ON THE RIDGE 39 on Saturday night.

Stolen announced the win, saying, “It was a hell of a fight tho, came out needing a couple stitches.”

He added, “Thanks everyone who came out to watch the fight and everyone else out there who supported me.”

Stolen fights for Bad Company MMA out of Aberdeen.

The fight against Spain was the co-main event of the night,

“Superman” now sits at 7-1 in his MMA career.