“Superman” fights this weekend

Nathan “Superman” Stolen will be facing off against Daniel “Agent Orange” Swain on Saturday for the CageSport Featherweight belt in the main event of CageSport 49 at the Emerald Queen Casino.

Despite losing his last fight in September against Bobby McIntyre, Stolen is undefeated in two career fights with Cagesport, and comes to the fight with a 7-2 record and five Kos.

“Since my last fight at the EQC I’ve improved greatly overall as a fighter. I’m more experienced now as a professional, having had more fights, wins and losses,” Stolen said. “I’ve got to train with other professionals from all over the world. I’ve seen many different styles that has better prepared me for my future fights.”

Swain, who holds wins over UFC veteran Sam Sicilia and former CageSport champion Drew Brokenshite, is 16-8-1.

Swain is listed on Sherdog as fighting last in December 2016, losing by TKO in the 2nd round of a Brave Combat Federation event in Bahrain.

The 5-round title fight will be one of nine bouts on the card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Main Events – 5 Rounds

CageSport Featherweight Championship

Nathan Stolen (7-2) vs. Daniel Swain (16-8-1)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

146-pounds: Tyrone Henderson (5-3-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (2-0)

150-pounds: Emmanuel Carter (debut) vs. Quinton Wyland (2-0)

156-pounds: Chase Hooper (2-0) vs. Wyatt Gonzalez (1-4)

171-pounds: Eric McConico (debut) vs. Dominique Smith (1-1)

136-pounds: Chris San Jose (3-0) vs. Anthony Zender (7-10)

171-pounds: Fay Bursell (2-1) vs. Zach Conn (7-8)

206-pounds: Jay Radick (debut) vs. Darrio Mobley (5-6)

126-pounds: Cody Simpkins (1-1) vs. Jacob Romero (0-1)

From Cagesport Release:

Four fighters appearing on the undercard – Terrance McKinney, Quinten Wyland, Chris San Jose and Chase Hooper – will all look to stay undefeated.

The 18-year-old Hooper has been nothing short of spectacular during the early months of his pro career, having won both his previous fights in impressive fashion.

Hooper will square off against Wyatt Gonzalez in a matchup of 156 pounders.

“I know that it’s going to be a tough fight, and there are things that I have to worry about, but I know that he has more to worry about than I do especially on the ground,” Hooper said. “Overall, I’m feeling good about the fight, but I’m definitely not writing this guy off.”

McKinney will also attempt to go a perfect 3-0 when he meets Tyrone Henderson in a 146-pound bout.

Tacoma-based Team SNRG will have a pair of fighters on the card in a debuting Emmanuel Carter, who faces the 2-0 Wyland, and Dominique Smith (1-1). Smith is coming off his first career victory and will meet fellow 171-pounder Eric McConico.

“We’d like to think of CageSport as our show,” said James Pagdilao-Duras, who oversees Team S.N.R.G.’s MMA striking and Jiu-Jitsu training, about the promotion being in his team’s hometown. “Of course we need to train hard and continue to be successful to be able do that, but we like the challenge.”

Rounding out the list of undefeated fighters is 3-0 San Jose, who will fight veteran Anthony Zender (7-10) in a 136-pound bout.

CageSport 49 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com