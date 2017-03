Nathan “Superman” Stolen has his next fight planned following his championship win.

Bad Company MMA posted an update saying that their fighter will next fight on May 18.

“ Nathan “Superman” Stolen is headed to California to fight for Tachi Palace! This is a HUGE opportunity for him! Good luck Nathan!”

Tachi Palace Fights 31 will take place at the Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore, California on May 18, with fights starting at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35.