Sunshine and thunderstorms in the forecast

We could be seeing the warmest weather of the year today for parts of Western Washington, followed by heavy thunderstorms on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Seattle tells KXRO that a brief warm period is expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, followed by a threat of strong thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures could rise to around 70 today, and well into the 70s on Thursday.

Despite this warm weather, NWS reminds residents and visitors that local streams and rivers remain cold, so there will be a significant threat of hypothermia for anyone falling into the water.

Following the highs in the 70s, an air mass is expected to become “unusually unstable” on Thursday afternoon, and thunderstorms are expected to develop in Western Washington.

There are indications that thunderstorms that develop locally may be strong to severe and could produce strong and gusty winds and large hail. Please monitor latest weather forecasts.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday may produce heavy rainfall. Some storms may produce 1 inch of rain in an hour or two.