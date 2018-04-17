Sunset Memorial Park being cleaned of all personal items for maintenance

In preparation for Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day, the City of Hoquiam will begin their spring maintenance at Sunset Memorial Park this month.

Starting the week of April 23, all statues, silk flowers, shepherd hooks, planters, and other items will be removed by crews at the Hoquiam cemetery.

Residents are warned that if there are personal items that family members have placed at gravesites that they would like to keep, these items must be removed by April 22.

The City says that signs at the cemetery warn the public that items at the gravesites are only allowed during the late fall/winter months, but they need to be removed for the maintenance season.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact Tracy Wood at the City of Hoquiam at 360-538-3970 or via email at twood@cityofhoquiam.com.