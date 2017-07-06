Sunken Hoquiam boat causes sheen of diesel on river

The Coast Guard and Washington Department of Ecology were on scene Wednesday as an estimated 150 gallons of diesel was removed from a boat on the Hoquiam River.

The diesel came from the commercial fishing vessel Donna, after it sank in the Hoquiam River Tuesday night.

The 48-foot Donna sank at its mooring, causing a sheen on the river and triggering the cleanup from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and Washington Department of Ecology personnel.

After being unable to get a hold of the owner of the boat, the Coast Guard opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and contracted with Global Diving and Salvage for the cleanup, who pumped off the diesel from the boats fuel tanks.

If an owner is found, the National Pollution Funds Center can seek reimbursement for the cost of the cleanup.