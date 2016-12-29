Summit Pacific transitioning to new record system

On January 1, Grays Harbor County Public Hospital District No. 1 will be launching a new Electronic Health Record system-wide.

The new software, MediTech, will allow a patient’s complete health record to follow them to all hospital departments and Summit Pacific’s three primary care clinics.

Staff have been preparing for the launch for over a year to make this a smooth transition.

In 2016, more than 75 training classes were completed, totaling more than 400 classroom hours, along with nearly every hospital employee working beyond their normal job duties prepping for the transition.

“The immensity of this project is huge, but we are confident in our team’s ability to adjust to the amount of change coming while at the same time providing the same quality patient care our community is used to,” said Renée Jensen, CEO. “The new program affects almost every aspect of the way we do business, some people’s daily job duties will change, all based on new and more efficient workflows being introduced.”

MediTech will be replacing multiple electronic and paper medical records currently in place with one integrated electronic system.

The goal is to streamline patient care for providers, nurses and other hospital staff by allowing the entire care team access to one, complete patient record, eliminating double order entry and double documentation.

For the month of January, patients can expect increased wait times and limited appointment availability while staff learn the new system.

Summit Pacific apologizes for any inconveniences and delays and truly appreciates your patience and partnership during this transition.

For more information and a list of frequently asked questions, visit SP-MC.org.