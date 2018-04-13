Summit Pacific Medical Center wins award for operations

Summit Pacific Medical Center has been recognized by a national company for a project that improved their internal process.

Intalere, a company that works to improve the internal operations of hospitals, recognized the local public hospital group with the Intalere Healthcare Achievement Award winner in the category of Supply Chain Cost Efficiencies.

“In this era of disruptive change within the healthcare industry, it is more important than ever to not only recognize the successful initiatives that providers are implementing to enhance their services, patient outcomes and bottom line, but to also share these best practices with others in order that they too may be successful in their efforts as well,” said Julius Heil, Intalere president and CEO. “Our awards program does just that. And we feel strongly that in working together we can all make a powerful impact in this ever-changing industry.”

According to a report from the hospital, Intalere recognizes initiatives that are intended “to enhance quality and operations, improve patient satisfaction and increase community awareness and education”.

Summit Pacific says that their winning project, called Supply Chain Transformation, involved “a cross-functional team of supply chain staff and clinical experts to deliver high value, low cost supply chain improvements to clinical areas”.

Improvements listed as being involved included “repurposing of inventory rooms to clinical space adding an additional 3 exam rooms to SPMC departments, a net 30% reduction of inventory levels and a significant reduction in the amount of clinical staff time spent on materials management giving them more time with patients”.

“We are honored to be recognized by Intalere for the on-going work we are doing to improve healthcare delivery within our organization,” said Josh Martin, CEO. “We are dedicated to making improvements that benefit our patients, employees and community, and appreciate the national recognition for these efforts.”

Two representatives from Summit Pacific will be presented with the award at a ceremony during Elevate 2018, which will be held May 20-23, in Orlando, Fla. The winning project will also be featured in a professional banner session and included in a best practices compendium.