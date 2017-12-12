Summit Pacific Medical Center looks to give back to needy families this holiday

Summit Pacific Medical center is looking to feed more than 100 local families, and they are asking for assistance.

According to a release, Summit Pacific is launching a program this year called “Summit Fights Hunger”, which looks to help local families by providing holiday meal packs.

The program is designed to create awareness, support families living in the rural hospital district and to help spread holiday cheer.

“As Summit Pacific prepares to open our new wellness center, we are focused on identifying and supporting programs and services that create a culture of health and wellness for Grays Harbor,” said Summit Pacific Medical Center CEO, Josh Martin. “This includes doing what we can as an organization, to address the underlying needs of our community, one of which is hunger.”

Primary care providers within SPMC’s three primary care clinics nominated families in need to receive the meals.

According to Summit Pacific, they hope to provide meals for “120 or more” families. Each meal pack feeds a family of four.

Holiday Meal Packs include a turkey or ham, fresh green beans, potatoes, yams, stuffing, rolls, butter, salad, salad dressing, a bottle of sparkling cider and pumpkin pie.

Community members are invited to participate in the campaign, which runs through December 15, by purchasing a Holiday Meal Pack for a local family. The meal packs can be purchased for $25 at Café Salute, located within Summit Pacific Medical Center, or online.

“The team here at Summit Pacific is passionate about this new campaign and are excited to help in any way they can. Together we can help make this holiday season a little brighter for some of our neighbors and community members,” said Martin.

For more information or to donate online, visit https://goo.gl/GW1D5a. Inquiries can be directed to Natalie Jensen, event coordinator at natalie.jensen@sp-mc.org or (360) 346-2345.