Summit Pacific Medical Center finds their new CFO

Summit Pacific Medical Center has a new Chief Financial Officer.

The public hospital announced that James Hansen, CPA, MBA will be joining the team.

They say that Hansen has more than 20 years of healthcare specific financial experience, most recently serving at Watsonville Community Hospital.

Hansen had also worked at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento and Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

“I am looking forward to being an integral member of a strong senior leadership team, providing financial direction and developing and implementing critical strategies to successfully achieve the organization’s mission and vision,” said Hansen.

Summit Pacific has been without a CFO since Will Callicoat took a job at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. Callicoat had served in the role from 2011-2017, with past CFO Ron Hulscher assisting the hospital in the role as interim until they made a new hire.

CEO Josh Martin said, “We had around 50 applicants who applied over a period of 6 months, but we held off until we found someone with the necessary experience and a healthy dose of the ‘Summit Factor.’”

Hansen is a graduate of Washington State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and Western Governors University where he earned his Master of Business Administration.