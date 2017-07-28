Summit Pacific Medical Center expanding Urgent Care hours

Starting August 1, the Urgent Care unit at Summit Pacific Medical Center will expand their hours.

Currently, Urgent Care at the hospital is open from noon to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6 pm on weekends. Starting next week, the unit will be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

“We are committed to increasing Summit Pacific’s ability to offer our community quick access to the right level of healthcare when and where they need it. This is just the start of many exciting things to come in the near future,” Dr. Ken Dietrich, Chief Medical Officer shared, “In addition to expanding Urgent Care hours we are quickly growing our primary care team. We just recently added Dr. Justin Taylor, Naturopathic Physician, and already have another four providers scheduled to start over the next couple of months.”

Urgent Care provides patients an opportunity for walk-in appointments when suffering pain and discomfort on a number of issues that may or may not be of the level of an Emergency Room visit. This could relate to “colds, flu, sinus infections, earaches and stomach ailments, minor sprains, wounds, burns and rashes and more”.

Summit Pacific says that “Urgent Care is not meant to take the place of an emergency department for those suffering a life or limb threatening situation, or that of routine visits with a primary care provider”.

If a patient is in need of further care, they may be transferred into Summit Pacific’s 24/7 Emergency Department.

Patients coming to SPMC’s Urgent Care, should check-in at the main patient entrance found off Main Street in Elma and avoid using the Emergency Department Entrance.

For more information, community members are encouraged to call 360-346-2222 or visit www.sp-mc.org.