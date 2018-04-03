Summit Pacific Medical Center adds naturopathic physician Dr. Nicole Taylor

According to a release, with the addition of Dr. Nicole Taylor, Summit Pacific Medical Center will now be able to offer openings on Saturday for naturopathic services.

Dr. Taylor will be seeing patients at the McCleary Healthcare Clinic during the week and on Saturdays at Summit Pacific Healthcare Clinic.

Dr. Taylor is a naturopathic physician providing family medicine with a focus in women’s health, with extensive experience in hormone replacement therapy and weight management, according to the release.

“Saturday primary care appointments are new to Summit Pacific in an effort to create more access for those seeking healthcare. It is important for patients to have access to healthcare that meets their needs and that more appointments are offered during hours when people are most available.”

SPMC says that they have been working to increase access to healthcare in the community through a number of changes, including; 24/7 virtual care clinic, opening the urgent care clinic and expanding hours of urgent care to 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and the addition of Saturday clinics for children.

“We have prioritized finding ways to provide our community easier access to routine healthcare needs and part of that plan is being able to offer more appointments outside of normal business hours, such as Saturdays,” said Renée Smith, Director of Rural Health Clinics. “We know it is a burden on families to take time out of their daily routines to seek healthcare.”

Construction is now underway on the new Wellness Center at the Elma site, which will expand naturopathic and other services focused on wellness care instead of sick care, according to the hospital group.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nicole Taylor, or information on the Saturday clinic for children or any services offered by Summit Pacific, call 360-346-2222.