Summit Pacific Medical Center adds first Naturopathic Physician

Summit Pacific Medical Center now has a Naturopathic Physician on staff.

Summit Pacific tells KXRO that Dr. Justin Taylor, ND has joined the primary care team as the “first and only” Naturopathic Physician at the medical center .

Naturopathic Physicians use both traditional and alternative medical practices to assist patients while providing a “healthy, holistic and effective way to treat medical conditions”.

While he will serve as a primary care physician, he will also consult for other providers looking for alternative or “supplemental therapies” for their patients.

Naturopathic physicians use therapeutic options including nutritional therapy, manual manipulation, prescription medications and other naturopathic modalities, as well as provide provide basic health screenings like annual physicals.

Naturopathic treatment of chronic pain does not include narcotics.

Dr. Taylor is now seeing patients at the Summit Pacific Healthcare Clinic, located at 600 East Main Street, Elma, WA 98541.

Dr. Taylor specializes in family medicine, he sees infants over six months to older adults for preventive healthcare to more serious conditions.

Prior to joining the Summit Pacific team, he operated his own primary care practice in Tucson, Arizona for 7 years.

Patients can call 360-346-2222 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Taylor.

To read more about Dr. Taylor and all other Summit Pacific Medical Center providers, visit the “Meet Our Providers” section on their website.