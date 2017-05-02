Students interested in Running Start can learn more this week

By KXRO News
|
May 2, 7:36 AM

Grays Harbor College is holding an informational meeting for possible students and parents interested in the Running Start program.

The college invites any residents interested to the Fireside Room of the HUB on the Grays Harbor College campus Wednesday, May 3, starting at 6 pm.

Running Start is a state-funded program, allowing qualifying high school juniors and seniors to enroll in college-level classes offered through Grays Harbor College.

For more information, contact GHC’s Running Start coordinator Vivian Kaylor at 360.538.4093, vivian.kaylor@ghc.edu.

Related Content

Free CERT training begins May 4 in Pacific County.
Bike lanes along Boone Street could come from gran...
GHC is LEED Certified for the 2nd time
School Delays for March 6, 2017
Learn more about GMOs at GHC
Grays Harbor College has an All American wrestler ...
Comments