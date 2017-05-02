Students interested in Running Start can learn more this week

Grays Harbor College is holding an informational meeting for possible students and parents interested in the Running Start program.

The college invites any residents interested to the Fireside Room of the HUB on the Grays Harbor College campus Wednesday, May 3, starting at 6 pm.

Running Start is a state-funded program, allowing qualifying high school juniors and seniors to enroll in college-level classes offered through Grays Harbor College.

For more information, contact GHC’s Running Start coordinator Vivian Kaylor at 360.538.4093, vivian.kaylor@ghc.edu.