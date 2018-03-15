Student threat taken seriously at South Bend High School

As students across the country held walkouts in favor of safety on school campuses, the South Bend High School responded to a possible threat on their campus the same day.

According to South Bend Superintendent Dr. Jon Tienhaara, a student reported to one of our counselors that she had heard a threat from a fellow South Bend High School student during lunch on Wednesday. The alleged threat was reportedly heard by several other high school students and was that the student may harm the school and himself.

Tienhaara says that school administrators took immediate action and notified the South Bend Police Department and brought the student in for questioning.

“At no time were any weapons found on campus, and at no time were any students or staff in immediate danger. “

According to a statement from Tienhaara, South Bend Police questioned the student, and placed him in protective custody, transporting him for a professional mental health evaluation.

“South Bend High School cooperated fully with the South Bend Police Department and took all precautions in treating the alleged threat seriously. The student will be emergency expelled from school until the mental health evaluation is completed and recommendations are followed. Further school discipline will be considered pending the results of an ongoing investigation.”

Tienhaara tells parents, students, and staff that there is no continued threat, and the campus is safe. He says that the student who stepped forward to report the incident should be commended, and that anyone who hears a possible threat should immediately come forward.

“Student and staff safety is our primary concern at South Bend School District. All threats are treated seriously and proper precautions are taken when needed. Parents, students, and staff can be assured that, in this instance, there is no continuing threat. The campus is safe and we will make further announcements if/when necessary.”

