Studded tires must be removed Friday

Spring is here and that means drivers in Washington have until Friday to remove their winter studded tires.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day March 31.

Starting April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 traffic infraction.

Aberdeen Police Sgt. Snodgrass tells KXRO that the tires damage roads.

WSDOT will not be extending the studded tire deadline this year, but crews will continue to monitor roads, passes, and forecasts and work to clear any late season snow or ice.

Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline.

Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors.