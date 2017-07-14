String of crimes in Aberdeen leads to two arrests

After a string of crimes in Aberdeen two have been arrested.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that between Friday July 7th and Tuesday July 11th officers received a number of various reports including Malicious Mischief and Burglary.

A patrol sergeant preparing to conduct some proactive work with the Street Crimes Team began working with detectives, as it appeared to him there were connections on the suspects of the various crimes.

Early Wednesday afternoon the sergeant and three patrol officers went to a south Aberdeen residence with members of the Dept. of Corrections attempting to locate one of the suspects.

According to police while they were surrounding the house, a DOC Community Corrections Officer spotted suspected stolen items from burglaries in open view from a window.

APD says an 18 year old suspect was contacted at the house, and he initially provided a false name but the sergeant recognized him, and he was taken into custody on probable cause related to one of the active investigations.

Officers then recovered suspected stolen property.

On Thursday morning a patrol sergeant and two officers responded to a south Aberdeen home based on information from the investigation.

They say a 17 year old South Aberdeen youth was taken into custody on probable cause.

According to police both suspects have been interviewed.

The investigations continue, and felony charges will be forwarded to the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.

Additional misdemeanor charges will be filed through the Aberdeen City Attorney’s Office.