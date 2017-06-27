Street fight starts with noise complaint, ends in jail booking

A complaint about noise turned to a street fight.

The Hoquiam Police Department posted that officers were called to a fight on K Street around 10:30 at night.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year old Hoquiam man bleeding from the face, and say that it was clear that he had suffered “obvious injuries”.

The man told officers that he was at home, getting ready for bed, when he heard yelling out in the street.

When he looked outside, he told officers he saw a 19 year old man “walking down the middle of the street yelling, singing and making noise.”

According to the report, when he went outside to tell him to be quiet, the younger man attacked him.

The man told HPD that he tried to fend off the 19 year old, and attempted to call 911, but was thrown to the ground and the phone was taken from him.

The man says that at one point, the suspect kicked the 53 year old man in the face.

The victim was subsequently transported to Community Hospital by ambulance for his injuries. He suffered facial lacerations and a possible broken nose.

Officers canvassed the area, and found a suspect. They say that the man had already been home and had changed his clothing.

The suspect was arrested and the clothing with the victim’s blood on it was recovered from his apartment. The phone was not recovered.

The suspect was booked in the County Jail for second degree robbery.