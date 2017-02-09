Storm continues to bring flooding possibilities

2-9-17 11:05a.m. – The National Weather Service has forecast gusty winds and steady rain through Friday.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management tells KXRO that the rain and snow melt will impact all rivers in the county which will rise quickly and approach flood stage.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in place until 1:00 pm today, advising of the possibility of minor localized flooding along coastal areas due to high astronomical tides.

The tidal anomaly should be 1-1.5’ higher than projected tides which could affect Ocean Shores, Westport, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Taholah.

The Chehalis River is forecast to reach Flood Stage at Porter (21’) near 4:00 pm Friday afternoon, Crest at 22.13’ at 10:00 pm Saturday night but then quickly recede by 10:00pm Sunday night.

Flooding could affect low lying pasture land and roads.

No other rivers are expected to flood.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued from 10:00 pm Friday through 10:00 pm Saturday.

All low lying areas of the county could be susceptible to ponding and pooling of water during this event. Small streams and rivers could overflow their banks due to the heavy rain and localized snow melt.

The threat of Landslides is increased throughout the region due to the snow and rain saturated soils.

The threat will likely last through the weekend.