Stolen items, but no suspects, were found in a car following a pursuit

Items stolen from a Satsop home, and a rifle but no suspect, were found inside a car in Mason County.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that just after 8pm on June 10, residents say that they came home to the Middle Satsop Road to find a suspicious red car in their driveway.

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate says that the residents saw a man and woman exit their home with multiple items, including a firearm. They reported that the man pointed the gun at the residents before fleeing in the car toward Mason County.

Deputies responded along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and the car was scene on the West Shelton Road.

The report states that a Mason County Deputy followed the car onto a logging road before they were stopped by a locked gate. The man put the car in reverse, before fleeing on foot as the car rolled towards the Deputy’s car ind into the bushes.

A search was done with a K9, but the suspects escaped.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office impounded the 2003 Mitsubishi Galant and found drugs, as well as “numerous items” from the Satsop home, including the rifle.

Deputies also found items from what is believed to be other burglaries from Mason and Pierce County.

GHSO says that they have suspects in the case.