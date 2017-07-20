Stewart Field lighting project on schedule
Construction at Stewart Field continues as the project to install new field lighting is progressing, according to the Aberdeen School District.

They say in a statement that they believe the project will be completed in time for the first Aberdeen High School football game on September 1.

The Aberdeen School Board was updated on the progress at their meeting this week.

The district says that the Board voted unanimously to proceed with new lighting on both the home and visitor sides of the field after rot was found in poles by the home stands.

“It does not appear to be optional at this point,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson reported, citing safety concerns.

Rognlin’s Inc. of Aberdeen is the general contractor on the project. The lighting installation is being performed by Musco Lighting, a national company licensed to work in the state.

Total cost on the project is estimated at $1.29 million.

