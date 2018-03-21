Stevens Elementary looks to move. You can help decide where at a meeting tonight.

A meeting tonight in Aberdeen could decide where the new Stevens Elementary will be located.

In a release, the Aberdeen School Board states that the public meeting will be held tonight starting at 6pm in the Cafeteria at Stevens.

Site selection for a new Stevens Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for some time. Stevens Elementary Task Force is developing a list of site considerations and is seeking public input to prioritize the list.

According to the release;

“The key question is whether to build on property the district owns adjacent to the current location or elsewhere in South Aberdeen, perhaps near the college or other acreage off Huntley Street.”

Following the meeting, the Task Force will make a recommendation to the School Board at a May meeting on where a new school should be built.

The final decision will be made by the School Board.

