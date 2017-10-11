STD rates increase in Washington

Sexually transmitted disease rates continue to rise in Washington, according to the Department of Health.

DOG recently released its 2016 STD data, and it shows rising rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis statewide.

This has prompted health officials to encourage sexually active individuals to get tested and treated regularly.

2016 Data WA State Chlamydia Gonorrhea Primary & Secondary Syphilis Congenital Syphilis Overall (Men & Women) Rate: 434.2 per 100,000 # of cases: 31,193 # of cases in 2015: 28,748 Rate: 113.7 per 100,000 # of cases: 8,165 # of cases in 2015: 7,203 Rate: 7.9 per 100,000 # of cases: 566 # of cases in 2015: 453 # of cases: 5 # of cases in 2015: 3

Chlamydia is the most commonly reported STD; the rates are highest in 20 to 24-year-old women.

The Centers for Disease Control have Washington ranked at 33rd overall for chlamydia with 435.9 per 100,000 cases statewide. Alaska had the highest ratio, with 771.6 per 100,000 cases. They show a rise in chlamydia cases statewide since 2012.

Cases Rates per 100,000 Population State/Area 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Chlamydia Washington 24,596 24,950 26,577 28,699 31,254 356.6 357.9 376.4 400.2 435.9 Gonorrhea Washington 3,238 4,369 6,221 7,171 8,174 46.9 62.7 88.1 100.0 114.0 Syphilis Washington 709 711 854 1,109 1,414 10.3 10.2 12.1 15.5 19.7

Washington is ranked 31st nationwide for gonorrhea cases, with 8,174 cases in 2016. This is 114.0 per 100,000 cases.

For syphilis, Washington is 15th in the nation. Washington generally has less than one case of congenital syphilis per year; however, 2016 recorded the highest number of cases since 1992.

According to DOH, “Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men” are disproportionately impacted by STDs.

Pregnant women in the state experience some of the harshest outcomes from untreated STDs said DOH in the report.

The 2017-2019 state budget allocates $3.3 million per year for STD prevention, monitoring, and control.

DOH is working with local public health agencies to enhance their capacity to investigate and reduce the spread of STDs.

Get Tested, Get Treated!

Anyone under the age of 25 and is sexually active should get tested annually. At any age, if you think you may have been exposed to a sexually transmitted disease, you and your sex partner(s) should visit a health clinic, hospital or doctor for testing and treatment.

For more information and answers to common questions about Sexually Transmitted Disease, go to Frequently Asked Questions.

To find a location for testing, go to Getting Tested.