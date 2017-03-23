State unemployment 4.9% with Grays Harbor at 9.0%

Washington state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in nine years, dropping to 4.9 percent last month.

The latest numbers released by the Employment Security Department Wednesday show that February’s rate dropped from January’s rate of 5.1 percent. February’s rate is the lowest the state has seen since March 2008. The state also added 6,100 jobs last month.

The report shows that the highest job growth was in construction and government. Manufacturing saw the biggest reductions last month.

The national unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month. The unemployment rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area was 3.5 percent.

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from December’s adjusted 8.6% to 9.0% in January but the labor force grew by 279 and the total number of people employed grew by 138.

It was the lowest January unemployment rate for Grays Harbor since 2008 when it was 8.2%.

Pacific County dropped down to the 18th highest in the state with an unemployment rate of 8.3% which stayed steady from December, the lowest January rate for Pacific County since 2008 when unemployment was 7.4%.

County numbers for February will be released March 28.