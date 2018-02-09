State Supreme Court to meet in Montesano

Residents have an opportunity to see the Washington Supreme Court in operation and ask them questions at two events this month in Montesano.

The Washington Supreme Court will hold an Oral Argument on Thursday, February 22 at the Grays Harbor County Courthouse.

The court is set to hear State of Washington v. Bassett starting at 1:30.

Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Katie Svoboda reached out to the high court to gain their opinion on the original sentencing of Brian Bassett in relation to the 1996 killing of Wendy, Mike, and 5-year-old Austin Bassett.

Bassett was convicted as a 16-year-old in the killings of his parents and younger brother at their home in McCleary.

Bassett was sentenced to 3 life terms.

Not tried as an adult at the time, Bassett has returned to Grays Harbor as a prisoner following a court decision that looked back at juveniles convicted to life sentences and had courts reassess those rulings.

Prior to the court arguments, a community forum has been planned for Wednesday, February 21st.

The forum will be held from 5:45-6:45 in the Montesano High School Commons.

Both events are open to the public.

Oral Argument:

Thurs., February 22, 1:30 pm

Grays Harbor Courthouse

State of Washington v. Bassett

Community Forum:

Wed., February 21st, 5:45-6:45 pm

Montesano High School Commons