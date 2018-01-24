State Parks & Recreation Commission meeting in Montesano

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission begin today in Montesano.

Both days of meetings will be held at Montesano City Hall.

Today, the commission will convene for a work session to look over a number of items including shellfish and camping fees.

The session today is open to the public, but no public comment period will be had and no decisions will be made.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will be in attendance to talk about the direction of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for the upcoming biennium.

On Thursday, the meeting begins at 9 am with topics, and each agenda item will include a presentation, followed by Commission discussion and public comment.

The local Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia will speak, before agenda items include adopting a list of projects for potential grant funding and other topics.

The Commission’s regular meetings are six times a year in locations around the state.

A full agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment is available at http://parks.state.wa.us/154/Commission-Meetings-Agendas.