State legislators approve Capital Budget

Late Thursday, the Senate and House of Representatives passed a $4.18 billion-investment capital budget.

SB 6090 includes numerous local projects, as well as “a record $1 billion to build new public schools, a key provision to help school districts reduce K-3 class sizes, as well as $800 million in projects at colleges and universities across the state.”

The budget is estimated to generate 75,000 jobs in construction, engineering and natural resources over the next four years.

“The passage of the critical construction budget that will put our communities to work is long past due, but I am grateful that we were able to finally come to an agreement to the benefit of our state and our constituents,” said Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview. “We must continue putting people first and end this type of brinksmanship. It can only mean wins for the state of Washington.”

“I’m glad we were able to finally reach an agreement to pass a budget that puts people to work on local projects right away, builds much needed school capacity, and grows our economy,” said Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen. “These are the type of investments that improve our communities and enrich the quality of life for working families in our state.”

The capital budget pays for buying, building and repairing infrastructure projects including schools, parks, community centers, clean air and water systems, corrections facilities, hospitals, clinics, housing and higher education facilities, among others.