State Health Department asks that students get vaccinated before school

The Washington State Department of Health is urging parents and guardians to make sure their kids’ immunizations are up to date before heading back to school this fall.

In the 2016-2017 school year, they say that 85% of kindergartners were completely immunized. This year their goal is 95% percent.

Last year, both Raymond Elementary School and the North Coast Montessori School in Pacific Beach were among those that achieved the 95% mark.

The Health Department says that students could be excluded from school if there’s an outbreak of a disease they are not immunized against.

“Vaccines are critical protection for children; they also help keep other kids around them safe from many diseases.”

See all required vaccinations for kindergarten through 12th grade and child care and preschool.

Parents and guardians can check their child’s immunization status or print their Certificate of Immunization Status at wa.MyIR.net.

Vaccines are provided at no cost to all kids through age 18. If a health care provider charges a fee to give the shot, parents or guardians may ask to have it waived if they cannot afford it.

By law, no child can be turned away from getting a recommended vaccine from their regular health care provider because the family cannot pay.

Get help finding a health care provider by calling the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588 or visiting www.parenthelp123.org.