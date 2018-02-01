State Fire Marshal’s Office gives tips for surviving home fires

We are only 31 days into the New Year and already there have been four fire fatalities in the state in homes with no working smoke alarms.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging every household to develop and practice a home escape plan.

They say this is a critical component to giving you and your family the best chance of survival in a home fire emergency.

Here is what you can do to protect the ones you love:

Sketch the floor plan of your home.

Identify all doors, windows, and other possible emergency exits for every room in your home.

Draw arrows to indicate your primary exits.

With a different color, draw arrows to indicate secondary exits.

Choose a meeting place outside of your home, and mark it on your escape plan.

Write the emergency telephone number for the fire department on your escape plan.

Twice a year, practice your escape plan with everyone living in your home.

Keep your escape plan posted on the refrigerator.

To learn more about home escape planning and how to prevent home fires, visit the State Fire Marshal’s website at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/public/