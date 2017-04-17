Stafford Creek Corrections Center “Officer of the Year” named

Valentina Lopez, a corrections officer at Stafford Creek Corrections Center was named Correctional Officer of the Year for the prison.

According to the release, Lopez was recognized during the department’s Annual Agency Awards ceremony April 14 along with a number of Department of Corrections employees from offices and facilities from across the state.

The DOC says that the annual awards are given annually to peer-nominated staff and “recognize employees’ work contributions to the department and are nominated by their colleagues”.

A full list of award winners at the annual awards has not yet been released.