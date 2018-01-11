SR 109 closed following fatality collision

Hoquiam Police tell KXRO that a driver died on the scene of a collision outside Hoquiam at the State Route 109 spur.

According to a report, the collision occurred just after 4pm, involving 2 vehicles.

One driver died at the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hispital.

The highway is currently completely blocked and closed to traffic. Drivers heading north are being detoured onto Lonngren Pass, while drivers heading into Hoquiam are being detoured onto Powell Road to Ocean Beach Road.

Grays Harbor City residents are being advised to go north to Powell.

Police are on scene conducting an investigation into the accident.