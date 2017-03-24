Spring chinook fishing closed on the Chehalis

The Chehalis River will close to spring chinook fishing.

The WDFW says that the Chehalis River, from the mouth to the Hwy 6 Bridge in Adna, will be closed to chinook fishing from April 16 through June 30.

According to the WDFW the forecasted abundance of spring chinook returning to the Chehalis River basin is less than the spawning escapement goal and there are no fish available for harvest.

Steelhead and other gamefish fisheries will remain as described in the Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet.

You can find the rules pamphlet at the link below.

http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/