Spring break fishing coming to Vance Creek Pond #1

Vance Creek Pond #1 will open to fishing over spring break.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says Bowers Lake, also known as Vance Creek Pond #1, will open to fishing for those under 15 years old, seniors 70 years old and over, and anglers with WDFW disability status and have a designated harvester card.

The opening for trout and other game fish will last from March 31 through April 8.

They say the opener will allow additional fishing opportunities for juveniles, seniors, and anglers with a disability at Bowers Lake during spring break for local school districts.

After the Spring Break opening, Bowers Lake is scheduled to re-open for fishing on April 28.

This opening is for Bowers Lake only and Vance Creek Pond #2 will remain closed until the regularly scheduled lowland trout opener on April 28.