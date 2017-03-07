SPOILERS* Ericka Corban makes her debut on The Voice

On Monday night on NBC, Aberdeen resident Ericka Corban made her debut on The Voice.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be last night for Ericka.

Corban told the crowd at the D&R Theater on Monday that her journey to the show was a memorable one. She says that instead of attending an audition in one of the cities across the country, she submitted a tape to producers early in the year before being invited to sing in Seattle for executives. Following that performance, she and her family spent a month in Los Angeles for filming and preparation.

In her blind audition for the judges, Corban sang the classic song “Wade in the Water” first published in 1901 as a spiritual.

None of the judges pressed their buttons to select Corban on Monday, but offered her compliments during the critique.