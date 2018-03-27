Speed limits adjusted on Hoquiam truck route

The truck route into and out of Hoquiam will now have more consistent speed limits.

The Hoquiam Public Safety & Law Committee presented a report to the City Council on Monday that would adjust the speed limits for the truck routes on the west side of Hoquiam, connecting State Route 109 to the residential area and downtown.

The report would adjust the speed limit on the route from Paulson Road to 5th and 8th Streets to bring them into a more similar range, adding a posted speed limit to Earley Industrial Way to connect to 8th Street.

Attorney Steve Johnson explained the need for the change.

The change would increase the speed limits on the 5th Street Extension, Airport Way, and Paulson Road, while adjusting the limit down on Moon Island Road leading to the sewer treatment plant, and posting signs on Earley Industrial Way.

Street Current New Earley Industrial Way 25 25 (with signs posted) 5th Street Extension 30 35 Airport Way 30 35 Paulson Road 30 35 Moon Island Road 40 25

The report was approved.