Speed cited as cause for accident that injured three men

An accident north of Hoquiam injured three and sent two to the hospital yesterday morning.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 4:15am a 38 year old Aberdeen man was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 north on Highway 101 about 8 miles north of Hoquiam.

According to the state patrol the man tried to pass a truck when the Chrysler hydroplaned and the driver lost control.

The car then went into the southbound ditch and hit two trees.

The driver and the two men who were passengers in the car were injured in the accident but one of them refused aid.

The state patrol says the driver and one of his passengers were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries and those two were not wearing their seatbelts.

The cause was listed as driving too fast and the accident is under investigation.