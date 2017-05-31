Special Meeting could bring contractor for Stewart Field improvements
By KXRO News
|
May 31, 2017 @ 7:02 AM

The Aberdeen School Board is holding a morning special meeting this week.

An official notice states that the School Board scheduled the special meeting for 7 am on Friday, June 2, at the District Office.

According to the Aberdeen Superintendents Office, the meeting is specifically for construction projects at Stewart Field.

Earlier in May, the School District invited bids for the construction of a new roof and other improvements at Stewart Field.

They say that the bid opening for Stewart Field was set as May 31, and in order to award the contract as soon as possible, they are holding the special meeting. The morning meeting was set to accommodate School Board members.

They may award a contract on Friday, or delay a decision until their next regular meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

 

