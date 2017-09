A sign has warned drivers on South H Street for days, but work begins today from 7a-12p on South H Street between Wishkah and Heron Streets.

The road will be blocked for drivers.

This will impact anyone driving on Wishkah and turning toward the Chehalis River Bridge or coming from Market Street.

The closure is to allow Washington State Department of Transportation crews to do asphalt repairs on the street.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.