South Bend’s Cheney Field renovations moving forward thanks to donations

Funds for a renovation of South Bend’s Cheney Park Field are coming in through grants and public donations.

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that the School District was awarded a grant for more than $48,000 from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund to continue renovation of the ball field at Cheney Park.

The school has also received more than $11,000 from local businesses and materials to build the facility.

Last year, South Bend re-started the baseball program after 30 years and started a girls fastpitch program.

As part of the new programs, the school district partnered with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to complete the renovation of the field at Cheney Park.

The field will feature a synthetic turf infield thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and funding from the Ben B. Cheney Foundation.

The BTF grant will provide funding for fencing, field equipment and bleachers.

“We are very excited to be selected for the BTF grant,” said Jon Tienhaara, Superintendent of South Bend Schools. “The Baseball Tomorrow Fund operates a highly competitive grant program, and they do outstanding work all over the United States and around the world.” “SW Washington is known for unpredictable and extremely wet conditions throughout the year, making our new synthetic field vital to our program development.” “We are pleased to partner with BTF to help better the baseball and softball opportunities for kids in South Bend and around the Willapa area.”

Field construction began in early October and the field is set to be completed early November.

“The Baseball Tomorrow Fund is proud to partner with the South Bend School District to support its efforts to provide quality playing fields and programs,” said Cathy Bradley, Executive Director of the Baseball Tomorrow Fund. “On behalf of Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, we thank the school district, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, and the local foundation support of this much-needed project that will serve the young ballplayers in South Bend and the surrounding communities.”

South Bend School District is still accepting in-kind and monetary contributions for their baseball/fastpitch programs and facilities.

Tienhaara says that local businesses are stepping up with financial support to go toward additional field enhancements.

He thanked and highlighted the businesses.

Security State Bank $5,000 cash donation Coast Seafoods $5,000 cash donation Bud’s Lumber donation of all building materials for our two dugouts (to be constructed by our high school construction class) McDonalds (Hanner Enterprises) $1,000 cash donation Dr. Roof $500 cash donation

“We are very proud to have the support of local businesses and it seems more businesses are coming forward each week wanting to help with this project, it is a true community effort.”

Funding is still needed for items such as a scoreboard, field groomer (for the synthetic turf), an eventual field PA system and booth, an eventual bullpen, and other items that will add to the usability of the park.

Those interested in donating to the project may contact Jon Tienhaara at 360-875-6041.

Businesses who would like to provide in-kind or financial support toward the project can contact superintendent Jon Tienhaara at jtienhaa@southbendschools.org.