South Bend Schools could be supported by nonprofit foundation

South Bend School District is exploring the formation of a nonprofit foundation.

South Bend Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that 1967 South Bend High School graduate Jim Franklin is the alumnus exploring the idea of a foundation.

Franklin and Tienhaara met in early January to discuss the possibilities.

Tienhaara says that if a foundation is established, the vision would be to “form an endowment that would primarily support academic programs” and that Franklin is hoping that the foundation would bring support from other South Bend alumni and school supporters.

Anyone interested in serving on the foundation board, being otherwise involved, or who has questions about the potential foundation can contact Jim Franklin at jimandcarol299@comcast.net, or by calling 253-735-3112.

Questions can also be directed to superintendent Jon Tienhaara at jtienhaa@southbendschools.org.